[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Westin Josun Seoul launches ‘Viva Summer, Edition 2’ package Westin Josun Seoul presents a summer package that offers guests a blend of cultural experiences and a comfortable stay. As part of this package, the hotel will host the Summer Art Festival on Aug. 11 at 8 p.m., featuring Singer Ailee and Tei, at the Grand Ballroom. Guests will receive two concert tickets along with drinks and snacks. For guests staying in Executive Deluxe rooms, additional benefits include the club lounge access and a watermelon bingsu. Guests staying in Junior Suites and Executive Suites can reserve a makeup consultation and receive a Valentino lipstick. The package prices start at 380,000 won and are available at discounted rates from May 25 to June 5. The package will be on sale until July 31, and the rooms are available until Aug. 11. For inquires and reservations, call (02) 317-0404.

Grand Hyatt Seoul opens outdoor pool with L'Occitane Grand Hyatt Seoul unveils its outdoor pool in partnership with French beauty brand L'Occitane as part of the Verbena Getaway campaign. The 2023 limited Verbena Edition comprises two product lines: Classic Verbena Line and Citrus Verbena Line. These lines feature scents of lemon herb and citric notes, respectively. Guests who reserve the sunbed zone can receive a mini L'Occitane bag and Verbena kit on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, Grand Hyatt Seoul plans to organize social media promotions to give away new L'Occitane products. The pool will be open until Aug. 31, with three different time slots, separated by two maintenance periods. For more information, call (02) 797-1234.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo debuts ‘Bee My Honey’ afternoon tea DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo introduces afternoon tea at its restaurant Nyx. The Bee My Honey set features Doubletree's own harvested honey as part of its ESG project. A three-tiered tray, shaped like a beehive, showcases an array of honey desserts. On the first tier, guests will find a baguette sandwich filled with snow crab, cucumbers, and a cream cheese tea sandwich. The second tier offers mango pavlova, honey orange millefeuille, butter scone and honey lavender choux. The top tier presents a honey parfait, honey macaron, honey lemon mousse, and concludes with a honey lemon sherbet. Guests can choose between Dammann Freres tea or Illy Caffe espresso. This set is priced at 85,000 won for two and is available from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. starting June 1. For more information and reservations, call (031) 678-5590.

The Plaza opens oyster bar The Plaza introduces a new oyster bar named “Oyster Bae by Baesikdang,” offering the finest oysters and premium wine. The Plaza has partnered with renowned restaurant Baesikdang to target a younger clientele. The oysters featured at the bar include French Stella Maris oysters and Korean triploid oysters, available year-round. Patrons can also enjoy a diverse range of dining options, complemented by a selection of 50 wines as well as other alcoholic beverages. Besides oysters, the bar presents 20 different menus including a jamon platter and octopus carpaccio. For further details, call (02) 771-2200 or visit the Plaza's official website.