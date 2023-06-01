Military identifies NK projectile fuselage, salvage underway

The South Korean defense minister said Thursday that the military was conducting a salvage operation for a segment of a North Korean space launch vehicle believed to be from the second stage of propulsion, and was tracing remaining debris from the projectile a day after the launch ended in failure.

Speaking before the National Assembly’s national defense committee, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said it is looking into the possibility of retrieving the reconnaissance satellite that North Korea has reportedly loaded onto this projectile.

"(If the projectile) follows a normal flight trajectory, we can predict the separation of the first stage and the flight distance as well as the impact point of the second and third stages. However, if it deviates abnormally, the predicted portions are non-existent, making it a situation that we now need to locate," he said.

It is reported that the satellite, engine and fuel tanks of the North Korean space launch vehicle named the Chollima-1 rocket crashed except for the first stage propulsion engine.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff also said the section of the space launch vehicle’s fuselage was found lying horizontally at a depth of 75 meters in the sea. The JCS estimates the length of the fuselage to be approximately 15 meters, with a diameter of around 2 to 3 meters.

An official from the JCS said the photo released a day earlier depicted a part of the upper part of the space launch vehicle, and there are "additional submerged parts still beneath the water." On the previous day, military authorities released photos of both the exterior and interior of an object that was salvaged from the site.

Early on Wednesday, North Korea fired a projectile it claimed to be a space launch vehicle southward from the area of Tongchang-ri, North Pyongan Province, at around 6:29 a.m. It flew over a far western part of the South Korean island of Baengyeongdo in Incheon, and landed about 200 kilometers west of the island of Eocheongdo.

At approximately 8:05 a.m. the same day, a South Korean Navy ship salvaged a portion of a projectile launched by North Korea. The retrieved object is described as a hollow cylinder connecting the first and second stage propellants.