Hyundai Elevator launches advanced elevator maintenance service

Hyundai Elevator CEO Cho Jae-cheon speaks during the launch event of the company’s advanced elevator maintenance service Miri held at its smart campus in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, Thursday. (Hyundai Elevator)

Hyundai Elevator announced Thursday that it has launched an advanced elevator maintenance service, called Miri, which integrates the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, big data and robotics technologies.

The new Miri, which means “in advance” in Korean, reflects the company’s commitment to providing the best customer satisfaction, the company said.

Hyundai Elevator held the launch event at its smart campus in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, with CEO Cho Jae-cheon and some 400 employees in attendance. The event featured various highlights, including an introduction to the Miri service with a congratulatory speech, along with robot delivery demonstrations and hands-on experience zones.

“Miri, which incorporates future technologies, is a representative example of the elevator industry's digital transformation that upgrades service speed and customer convenience,” Hyundai Elevator Chairwoman Hyun Jeong-eun stated in her congratulatory speech, encouraging the staff to work together to achieve Hyundai Elevator's vision with mutual cooperation.

As a national project of the Korea Industrial Technology Evaluation and Management Agency, Miri incorporated Hyundai Elevator's technology that was developed for 33 months in collaboration with industry, academia and research institutions to increase elevator availability. It can reduce downtime -- times when operations are shut-down -- caused by elevator failures, by up to 43 percent compared to the previous system. The key technologies enabling this include component lifespan measurement models, fault detection and classification services, fault pre-detection alarm services, and elevator-dedicated IoT gateways. Through Miri, customers can proactively respond to the replacement cycle of the parts and the abnormal signals in advance.

The service also stands out with its adaptation to the upscale and advanced residential trends. The elevator remote calling system, Miri Call, integrated with artificial intelligence assistant systems like Siri and Bixby, reduces waiting time and enhances convenience. Miri View, based on image analysis and voice recognition technology, ensures passenger safety by immediately notifying administrators or customer centers in case of emergencies or abnormal situations.