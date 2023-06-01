Hyundai’s Hillstate Sunwha lures both residents, investors

South Korean builder Hyundai Engineering & Construction announced Thursday that it will begin pre-sales of its Hillstate Sunhwa the Wise – a residential and commercial apartment complex in Daejeon, some 160 kilometers south of Seoul.

The complex consists of five 49-story buildings with a total of 851 units. The builder plans to offer the first installment deposit fixed at 10 million won ($7,500) and an interest relief guarantee to the contract holders.

The complex, among others, boasts a favorable location, the company said. It is located within walking distance of nearby subway and train stations. A new station for a metropolitan railway is scheduled to be built in the coming years, allowing residents easier access to a regional train station and an airport.

Sunhwa The Wise is also adjacent to Dunsan, the educational and administrative center of Daejeon. Major public offices such as the city hall and education office are located nearby, as well as various cultural and convenience facilities such as an art center and a department store.

The educational environment is well established, with several prestigious elementary, middle and high schools located within the district.

Diverse community facilities are also planned to be built within the complex. For instance, H Children’s Forest is a special indoor playground for better safety for children. In partnership with Dopda, a top-tier concierge service company, the complex will offer premium services such as car washing, laundry and day care for children.

"Hillstate Sunhwa The Wise boasts diverse benefits as it is located at the city center,” a company official said. “The perfect location will attract both residents and investors.”