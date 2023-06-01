Intel to build research lab for chips in Seoul

US chip giant Intel, which takes up over 70 percent of the global CPU market, is expected to establish a semiconductor data center development lab in Seoul to ramp up cooperation with major chipmakers here.

The tech giant revealed the plan to build such research facilities in six countries, which also include the United States, Taiwan, China, India and Mexico, at Intel Vision 2023 last week in Taiwan, according to industry sources here on Thursday.

In Seoul, the envisioned facility will be dubbed Advanced Data Center Development Lab and is expected to start operation within this year.

Intel Korea said it will be working with its partner firms to test and verify the interoperability of its CPUs and hardware products and next-generation memory chip products at the envisioned lab. The advanced memory products include the DDR5 and Compute Express Link.

The US tech giant is also expected to ramp up cooperation with the world's leading memory chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

Intel recently launched server CPU Sapphire Rapids, its first product supporting DDR5.

SK hynix recently announced it succeeded developing the most advanced 1 billion nanometer technology representing the fifth generation 10nm process technology, and that it has begun a validation test for the server chips in the Intel Data Center Certified memory program for DDR5 products.

Samsung also began the mass production of its 16-gigabit DDR5 DRAM, which utilizes the industry’s most advanced 12 nanometer-class process technology, in May.