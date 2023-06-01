 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

HD Korea Shipbuilding bags W1.24t order for 5 container ships

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 1, 2023 - 09:50       Updated : Jun 1, 2023 - 09:50

A container carrier built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (HD Hyundai)
A container carrier built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (HD Hyundai)

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Thursday it has won a 1.24 trillion won ($937 million) order to build five very large container carriers for a Taiwanese shipper.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering's three affiliates, will construct the 15,500 twenty-foot equivalent unit ships in its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan, the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.

The container vessels powered by liquefied natural gas will be delivered to the Taiwanese shipping company, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp., in stages, beginning in 2026.

So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has clinched $11.42 billion worth of orders to build 93 ships, or 72.6 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.

The orders break down to 29 product carriers, three oil tankers, 29 container vessels, 16 liquefied natural gas carriers, 14 liquefied petroleum gas carriers and two midsized gas carriers.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three units under its wing -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114