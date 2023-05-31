How serious are emergency mobile alerts?

This photo shows a pedestrian in Seoul Station walking along a screen broadcasting the news about North Korea's projectile launch on Wednesday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

The emergency mobile alert that woke up many citizens in Seoul on Wednesday is classified as a "warning alarm," one of three types meant to help South Koreans brace for attacks. As the country is technically at war with North Korea, the civil defense system involves two other types of alarms: the "air raid alarm" and the "chemical, biological and radiological (CBR) alarm."

An air raid alarm is sent to urge citizens to evacuate to the nearest underground shelter because an air raid is either imminent or already underway. On the other hand, a warning alarm is aimed at having citizens prepare for a situation that can take a turn for the worse.

In addition to the three types of alarms, there are two types of sirens -- one for air raids and one for warnings.

During an air raid alarm, there are so-called "hi-lo" sirens that come in two tones -- one high pitched and the other low pitched -- lasting three minutes. During a warning alarm, a one-minute siren is deployed.

In the case of a CBR alarm, there is no siren. Instead, authorities notify citizens of the need to protect their respiratory systems and skin, evacuate to a non-polluted region and tune in to broadcasts.

In all the cases above, alarms last for five minutes. Authorities may opt to have television and radio broadcasters relay information about the alarm until it is lifted.

Government at the central and local levels are authorized to disseminate warning alarms. Since 2017, autonomous local governments were given the authority to do so in case of a disaster or an aggression, along with the Ministry of Interior and Safety.

Wednesday's warning alarm was the first of its kind since President Yoon Suk Yeol resumed civil defense exercises for the first time in six years on May 16.

A warning alert was sent out to all Seoul residents via mobile from the city government at 6:41 a.m. on Wednesday, a few minutes after a projectile that North Korea claimed was a space satellite flew from the North.

A five-minute warning alarm, along with a one-minute siren, was deployed. Radio and television broadcasters relayed the following message: "Prepare to evacuate to the nearest underground shelter and listen to the broadcast."

However, the alert was followed by a correction 20 minutes later from the Interior Ministry. "Notice that the alert issued by the Seoul Metropolitan Government was issued incorrectly," it said.

The launch by North Korea triggered great alarm in Baengnyeongdo, an island near the border between the two Koreas, as well as in Seoul. It took nearly an hour to have the warning lifted in Seoul, and 1 1/2 hours in the Baengnyeongdo area.