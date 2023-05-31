Boynextdoor makes splash debut

Boynextdoor debuted Tuesday with its single "Who!" and bold ambitions to claim itsspot as rookie of the year.

Boynextdoor stepped into the arena with a press showcase in Seoul, where the group introduced itself and performed the three songs on the "Who!" single for the first time.

"It's overwhelming that the world is finally hearing our voices," said Woonhak, the group's youngest member.

The group is signed to KOZ Entertainment, a music label under Hybe led by South Korean rapper Zico, and Boynextdoor is the first group it has launched.

Sungho joined in, saying, "I began training (to become a singer) at KOZ and feel overjoyed to debut here."

The six members, Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak, are all in their late teens.

Zico, who himself has experience of being a part of idol group from his time with Block B, teamed up with his long-time music partner, producer Pop Time.

"Who!" was mainly produced by Pop Time, with Zico and some of the band's members contributing in some part to it. Members Jaehyun, Taesan and Woonhak are credited as producers on songs "But I Like You" and "Serenade," while Zico and Pop Time together produced "One and Only."

"Who!" doesn't have a main song, which is a rare move in K-pop, where most singles and albums are fronted by one or two tracks.

"A single story connects the three songs," Taesan said. "I recommend you follow them in order when you listen."

The bandmates noted "natural" is the key to their music. In a brochure for the press, KOZ created the word "simfulness" to define the "simple yet fulfilling" sentiment the band pursues with its music and style.