BTS' RM tapped as ambassador for military's war remains recovery body

RM of K-pop superband BTS will be named as the ambassador of the South Korean military's war remains recovery agency.

Big Hit Music, the label behind the K-pop band, told The Korea Herald Wednesday that the BTS leader is set to be officially appointed as an ambassador for the Ministry of National Defense's Agency for the Recovery and Identification of those Killed in Action.

A ceremony for the appointment is scheduled for Thursday, the label said, confirming earlier local media outlet reports.

South Korea launched the excavation and recovery body under the Defense Ministry in 2000 to mark the 50th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War. Since then it has unearthed remains of soldiers killed during the 1950-53 war and sought to return the bodies to their home countries.

As the new face of the military's recovery and identification agency, RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, is expected to carry out various activities to promote the agency and its work to the public.

Before RM, late TV presenter Song Hae had taken up the position in 2021.

RM's appointment is the latest community role the seven-piece has taken up in different fields to raise awareness and exert influence through their global popularity.

In 2021, the septet was tapped the presidential special envoy for future generations and culture and gave a speech at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, touching on topics from climate crisis to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the band visited the White House as the first K-pop band in history at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and discussed combating anti-Asian hate crimes and racial discrimination.

The bandmates have consistently expressed support for global campaigns, such as Stop Asian Hate and Black Lives Matter, as well as acted as a speaker for their fellow youths.

Meanwhile, BTS is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary next month. The septet is on an official group hiatus since last June to pursue their individual careers and carry out their military duties. Jin and J-Hope of the band have been serving in the Army since December and April, respectively.