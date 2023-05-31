[Korea Quiz] Park Eun-bin’s portfolio

You can find the correct answer(s) at the bottom of the page.

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards, celebrating the best in films, TV series and plays, were presented on April 28.

Park Chan-wook's romantic thriller, "Decision to Leave," and actor Park Eun-bin from ENA’s hit TV series "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" won the grand prizes.

In “Attorney Woo,” the actor portrayed a young rookie lawyer with autism who tackles difficult cases, while facing adversity and prejudice in her everyday life.

"I wish to remember Young-woo's journey of recognizing, accepting and embracing her life for a long time," Park said in the acceptance speech.

Since her debut as a child model in 1996, Park has appeared in dozens of TV series, primarily in supporting roles. She rose to next-level stardom with the success of “Attorney Woo,” which ranks as Netflix’s seventh most successful non-English TV show of all time.

Along with Park, Song Hye-kyo and Lim Ji-yeon, both of whom appeared on the Netflix series "The Glory," won best actress and best supporting actress in TV dramas, respectively.

