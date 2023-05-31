 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행

[Korea Quiz] Park Eun-bin’s portfolio

By Korea Herald
Published : May 31, 2023 - 09:45       Updated : May 31, 2023 - 09:45

You can find the correct answer(s) at the bottom of the page.

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards, celebrating the best in films, TV series and plays, were presented on April 28.

Park Chan-wook's romantic thriller, "Decision to Leave," and actor Park Eun-bin from ENA’s hit TV series "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" won the grand prizes.

In “Attorney Woo,” the actor portrayed a young rookie lawyer with autism who tackles difficult cases, while facing adversity and prejudice in her everyday life.

"I wish to remember Young-woo's journey of recognizing, accepting and embracing her life for a long time," Park said in the acceptance speech.

Since her debut as a child model in 1996, Park has appeared in dozens of TV series, primarily in supporting roles. She rose to next-level stardom with the success of “Attorney Woo,” which ranks as Netflix’s seventh most successful non-English TV show of all time.

Along with Park, Song Hye-kyo and Lim Ji-yeon, both of whom appeared on the Netflix series "The Glory," won best actress and best supporting actress in TV dramas, respectively.

Answer: a)



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114