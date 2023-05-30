Samsung self-repair service becomes available in Korea

Samsung Electronics said Monday it is offering a self-repair service program in South Korea for key products, including Galaxy smartphones, laptops and TVs, following the program's debut in the US last year.

Under the program, the tech giant allows consumers to purchase parts and tools online to repair their devices themselves without having to visit a service center.

The first products in the lineup for the service include the Galaxy S20, S21 and S22 smartphones, Galaxy Book Pro laptops and three 32-inch TVs. Samsung said parts for sale were chosen based on how often they are brought in for repair at service centers.

More specific details on the models and parts as well as manuals and video guides can be found on the company’s official website.

Samsung added it plans to expand the service in phases to include more products.

“Customers who would like to repair their own products must first review the related information and precautions available on our homepage before doing so,” the company said.

Notably, customers can enjoy app compatibility within the Samsung domain to their advantage – the Self-Repair Helper App helps users make sure that new parts are working after completing repairs, and the Samsung Members App can check for any abnormalities.

The program also comes with benefits such as eco-friendly deposit refunds that customers can receive upon return of old and replaced parts via a service center or delivery. The old parts will be recycled or discarded by the company after inspection.

“We will expand options for our consumers through this new self-repair program and continue to improve the repairability of our products,” said Roh Tae-moon, head of Samsung Electronics’ mobile experience business.