[Photo News] Nike's playground for all

Nike Korea said Tuesday it created a public sports space, called "Playground for All," jointly with Seoul Lifelong Education Institute and ChildFund Korea in Geumcheon-gu, southwestern Seoul, as part of its initiative to achieve carbon neutrality and practice social responsibility. Built on 1,613 square meters of land, the sports space consists of a running track, a basketball court, a futsal field and a play zone, with the floors and lockers made from recycled Nike sneakers and clothing donated by consumers.

