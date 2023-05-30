Arrest motion for 2 lawmakers over 'cash envelope' scandal to be reported to National Assembly

This combined file photo, taken May 3 shows Youn Kwan-suk (left) and Lee Sung-man, lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party, attending a general meeting of the party's lawmakers at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

A motion requesting parliamentary consent to potential arrests of two lawmakers over an election bribery scandal was set to be reported to a plenary session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Prosecutors sought arrest warrants for the two -- Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man -- for their alleged involvement in a campaign to distribute "cash envelopes" containing a total of 94 million won ($71,163) to members of the Democratic Party to help then candidate Song Yong-gil win party chairmanship ahead of the party's national convention in May 2021.

A National Assembly consent is necessary to arrest them because by law, legislators are immune from arrest while the parliament is in session, a measure designed to shield lawmakers from political persecution.

Youn faces allegations of conspiring with Song and other government officials to distribute 60 million won in cash to Democratic Party lawmakers. Lee allegedly gave out a combined 11 million won of cash to party officials.

The two left the party early this month and became independents after allegations surfaced.

The arrest motion will be put to a vote at a plenary session on June 12. (Yonhap)