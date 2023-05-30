 Back To Top
Life&Style

SK bioscience's COVID-19 vaccine wins approval in Britain

By Yonhap
Published : May 30, 2023 - 10:22       Updated : May 30, 2023 - 10:22

This image shows doses of its COVID-19 vaccine SKYCovione. (SK bioscience Co.)
This image shows doses of its COVID-19 vaccine SKYCovione. (SK bioscience Co.)

SK bioscience Co., a pharmaceutical affiliate of South Korea's SK Group, said Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine SKYCovione has won approval from British authorities.

The British Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has approved the Korean vaccine for use as a primary vaccination in those aged 18 and over in the United Kingdom, according to the company.

SK bioscience said it is SKYCovione's first permission outside Korea and it has become the eighth COVID-19 vaccine authorized by the British medicine regulator.

SKYCovione, South Korea's first homegrown vaccine, is a recombinant-protein vaccine based on novel two-component nanoparticles that can maximize immune efficiency. It was approved by the Korean drug safety authorities in June last year.

SK bioscience said it will seek the vaccine's World Health Organization emergency use listing to help ensure its global use. (Yonhap)

