National

Yoon, first lady star on TV show with adopted dog

By Yonhap
Published : May 28, 2023 - 16:48

Screenshot from
Screenshot from "TV Animal Farm" from SBS (SBS)

President Yoon Suk Yeol and his adopted Labrador retriever appeared Sunday on a TV show featuring scenes of the dog adjusting to his new home at the presidential office.

The retired service dog, named Saeromi, was adopted by Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee on Christmas Eve last year, becoming the first couple's 11th pet.

Yoon introduced himself as "the father" to Saeromi as he appeared with Kim on the local broadcaster SBS, saying that he had wanted to adopt a guide dog since he visited a service dog training school as presidential candidate.

When asked why they decided to raise so many, the first lady opened up about how adopting the pets helped them to cope with their experience of a miscarriage.

"When we lost our baby, (Yoon) went through an extremely difficult time emotionally, but when we adopted the abandoned dogs, he really grew fond of them and in those brief moments he prepared to feed them, he'd forget about the pain," she said.

Yoon and his wife are known to live with six dogs -- Saeromi, Tory, Narae, Mari, Sunny and Olly -- and five cats since they tied the knot in 2012. (Yonhap)

