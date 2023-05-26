 Back To Top
Life&Style

Posco Art Museum hosts installation artist Kwon Chi-gyu's solo exhibition

By Park Yuna
Published : May 26, 2023 - 19:41       Updated : May 26, 2023 - 19:41
"Bio-Resilience-Universe" by Kwon Chi-gyu (Posco Art Museum)

Installation artist Kwon Chi-gyu’s solo exhibition “Resilience” opened Friday at Posco Art Museum in Seoul as the museum's first solo show this year.

Inspired by nature, Kwon delved into the concept of resilience with the belief that every life has the power to overcome.

Running through June 28, the exhibition will show 20 of Kwon's works under the theme of “resilience,” including his newly created paintings and installations. A visitor to the exhibition will feel as though they were invited to a forest with the artist’s installations resembling trees and waterfall.

"Resilience-Light & Wind" by Kwon Chi-gyu (Posco Art Museum)

Stainless steel has been the main medium for Kwon's sculptures, which require delicate craftsmanship. On display is a dense forest installation with layers of trees, willow branches and leaves drooping down that are part of Kwon’s forest series that he has developed over the past decade.

“Resilience pretty much explains what my art pursues. The resilience can refer to physiological resilience for humans or power to get back to where it was for objects,” Kwon said. His works are part of collections of museums such as the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea and Seoul Museum of Art.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
