Posco Art Museum hosts installation artist Kwon Chi-gyu's solo exhibition

Installation artist Kwon Chi-gyu’s solo exhibition “Resilience” opened Friday at Posco Art Museum in Seoul as the museum's first solo show this year.

Inspired by nature, Kwon delved into the concept of resilience with the belief that every life has the power to overcome.

Running through June 28, the exhibition will show 20 of Kwon's works under the theme of “resilience,” including his newly created paintings and installations. A visitor to the exhibition will feel as though they were invited to a forest with the artist’s installations resembling trees and waterfall.