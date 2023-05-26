 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Hyundai Steel wins eco-friendly certification for low-carbon steel beams

By Kim So-yeon
Published : May 26, 2023 - 17:08       Updated : May 26, 2023 - 17:08
Hyundai Steel CEO An Tong-il presents the firm's carbon neutrality road map. (Hyundai Steel)
Hyundai Steel CEO An Tong-il presents the firm's carbon neutrality road map. (Hyundai Steel)

South Korea’s second-largest steelmaker said Friday that it has obtained a low-carbon product certification for its flagship H-beam steel product from the Ministry of Environment, the first to do so in the domestic steel industry.

With the latest attainment, Hyundai Steel has secured Environmental Product Declaration certifications for a total of 13 products and a low-carbon product certification for one item.

Low-carbon product certification is granted to products with carbon emissions below average among EPD-certified goods.

Hyundai's H-beam steel is produced with recycled iron scrap in an electric furnace. With the "Good Recycled" product certification it received two years ago, it was proven that Hyundai Steel's products are eco-friendly of the same kind, contributing to a low-carbon society.

In addition, Hyundai Steel has recently established a product portfolio with low carbon emissions while reducing steel weight by implementing a production system of ultrahigh strength H-shaped beams.

Low-carbon products correspond to green products adopted by the Ministry of Environment and are mandatory products purchased by public institutions under the Act on Promotion of Green Product Purchase.

In addition, the use of low-carbon product materials in residential and non-residential houses can receive additional points in the Green Building Certification, which evaluates the environmental quality of the building. Buildings that receive an excellent grade or higher in the green building certification will be given benefits such as easing of floor area ratio and reduction of acquisition tax.

Hyundai Steel also recently unveiled its 2050 carbon-neutral road map, in which it envisions transforming to a low-carbon production system with blast furnaces and electric furnaces.

"Through this low-carbon product certification, we will show our technology and capabilities with specific electric furnaces," said an official at Hyundai Steel, adding that the company will lead ESG management and accelerate its efforts to reduce carbon emissions.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114