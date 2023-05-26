6 sent to hospital as plane's door opens before landing

This photo shows one of 194 passengers carried on a stretcher after an airplane landed with its door open at around 12:45 p.m. Friday. (Yonhap)

At least six people suffered shortness of breath Friday, after an airplane door was ripped open during a domestic flight carrying 194 passengers.

The six people were reportedly transported to a nearby hospital, as the plane door opened immediately before landing at Daegu Airport at 12:45 p.m. Friday. The airplane, operated by Asiana Airlines, departed from Jeju Island at 11:49 a.m.

Daegu Airport authorities said no deaths or severe injuries occurred as a result of the incident.

Among the passengers were student athletes aboard to compete in the National Junior Sports Festival that kicks off Saturday in the neighboring city of Ulsan, according to news reports.

A spokesperson of Asiana Airlines said a police investigation is underway based on a passenger's statement of mishandling an emergency exit lever.