 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

6 sent to hospital as plane's door opens before landing

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : May 26, 2023 - 14:46       Updated : May 26, 2023 - 14:46
This photo shows one of 194 passengers carried on a stretcher after an airplane landed with its door open at around 12:45 p.m. Friday. (Yonhap)
This photo shows one of 194 passengers carried on a stretcher after an airplane landed with its door open at around 12:45 p.m. Friday. (Yonhap)

At least six people suffered shortness of breath Friday, after an airplane door was ripped open during a domestic flight carrying 194 passengers.

The six people were reportedly transported to a nearby hospital, as the plane door opened immediately before landing at Daegu Airport at 12:45 p.m. Friday. The airplane, operated by Asiana Airlines, departed from Jeju Island at 11:49 a.m.

Daegu Airport authorities said no deaths or severe injuries occurred as a result of the incident.

Among the passengers were student athletes aboard to compete in the National Junior Sports Festival that kicks off Saturday in the neighboring city of Ulsan, according to news reports.

A spokesperson of Asiana Airlines said a police investigation is underway based on a passenger's statement of mishandling an emergency exit lever.

This photo, provided by a third party, shows an airplane's door open before landing on Daegu Airport Friday. (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by a third party, shows an airplane's door open before landing on Daegu Airport Friday. (Yonhap)


By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114