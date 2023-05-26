Aespa the first K-pop group at Cannes

Aespa attended the 76th Cannes International Film Festival held in Cannes, France, as the ambassadors of Chopard on Wednesday. (SM Entertainment)

Seemingly an unlikely place to see K-pop stars, Cannes film festival has witnessed the debut of so many this year, with aespa leaving an exceptional note among all.

Aespa, the four-piece girl band housed under SM Entertainment, made its first appearance at the prestigious French film festival's red carpet on Wednesday, local time.

The quartet's Cannes debut came with the screening of the festival's competition title "The Pot-Au-Feu" at Palais des Festivals on Wednesday. It was the first time a full K-pop group showed up at the international film festival.

They attended the event as the official ambassadors of Swiss luxury jewelry house Chopard, at the invitation of the brand's artistic director and co-President Caroline Scheufele, SM explained in a statement released on Friday.

With dazzling Chopard jewelry adorning their fingers and around their faces, the girls took the spotlight in long gowns, black or white, posing elegantly to the flashes of cameras.

The outdoor venue was abuzz with excitement upon aespa's arrival, as frenzied fans celebrated the moment on-site with the girls, cheering and calling out the members' names.

Chopard has been Cannes film fest's official partner since 1998. Since Tuesday, aespa has been attending various events and parties hosted by Chopard for the 76th Cannes festival.