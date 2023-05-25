 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol
Published : May 27, 2023 - 16:01       Updated : May 27, 2023 - 16:01

“The Little Mermaid”

(US)

Opened May 24

Fantasy/Musical

Directed by Rob Marshall

Ariel, a spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure, discovers a world beyond the sea. After falling for the dashing Prince Eric, Ariel makes a deal with Ursula, an evil sea witch, to experience life on land.

“The Last 10 Years”

(Japan)

Opened May 24

Romance/Drama

Directed by Michihito Fujii

Twenty-year-old Matsuri Takabayashi learns that she only has 10 years to live due to an incurable disease. She decides to not dwell on her life and not to fall in love, but she meets Kazuto Manabe at a school reunion.

“Fast X”

(US)

Opened May 17

Action/Adventure

Directed by Louis Leterrier

The tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, the film tells a story of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) who must protect his crew and family from Dante Reyes, the son of a drug lord, Hernan Reyes, seeking revenge for the loss of his family's fortune.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3”

(US)

Opened May 3

Action

Directed by James Gunn

The American superhero franchise concludes its trilogy by looking deeper into the story of Rocket, and showing how Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, gathers his team to defend the universe and complete the last mission to protect the Guardians.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
