[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“The Little Mermaid” (US) Opened May 24 Fantasy/Musical Directed by Rob Marshall Ariel, a spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure, discovers a world beyond the sea. After falling for the dashing Prince Eric, Ariel makes a deal with Ursula, an evil sea witch, to experience life on land.

“The Last 10 Years” (Japan) Opened May 24 Romance/Drama Directed by Michihito Fujii Twenty-year-old Matsuri Takabayashi learns that she only has 10 years to live due to an incurable disease. She decides to not dwell on her life and not to fall in love, but she meets Kazuto Manabe at a school reunion.

“Fast X” (US) Opened May 17 Action/Adventure Directed by Louis Leterrier The tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, the film tells a story of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) who must protect his crew and family from Dante Reyes, the son of a drug lord, Hernan Reyes, seeking revenge for the loss of his family's fortune.