Yoon lauds success of space rocket Nuri's launch as 'splendid feat'

President Yoon Suk Yeol lauded the successful launch of space rocket Nuri on Thursday, saying it is a "splendid feat" marking South Korea's entry into the Group of Seven space powers.

Yoon made the remark in a statement issued shortly after the government confirmed the launch's success.

"The success of Nuri's third launch is a splendid feat declaring that South Korea has entered into the G-7 space powers," he said, noting that only the United States, France, Japan, Russia, China and India have succeeded in putting a homegrown satellite into orbit on a homegrown rocket.

"The world's perspective on the Republic of Korea's space science and technology, and its cutting-edge industry, will change greatly," he said, referring to South Korea by its formal name.

Yoon also said the third launch represents a major step forward from the previous launch, as it placed eight practical satellites into orbit, not one dummy satellite, and congratulated the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, Hanwha Aerospace, Korea Aerospace Industries, researchers and technicians on their hard work. (Yonhap)