 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Super typhoon leaves Korean travelers stranded in Guam, Saipan

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : May 25, 2023 - 18:23       Updated : May 25, 2023 - 18:23
The photo shows a hotel in Guam destroyed by the effects of Super typhoon Mawar, Wednesday. (Twitter)
The photo shows a hotel in Guam destroyed by the effects of Super typhoon Mawar, Wednesday. (Twitter)

Hundreds of Korean travelers who traveled to Northern Mariana Islands including Guam and Saipan are left stranded on the islands as of Thursday, with Super Typhoon Mawar lashing the territory with strongest downpour of wind and rain the region has seen in decades.

According to Hana Tour, a Korean travel agency, approximately 230 travelers failed to take the return flight home on Tuesday due to the storm.

"We heard from the local sources in Guam that Guam's airports will be closed until June 1," said a Hana Tour official.

He added that as of now, they are unsure if the airports in Saipan will open, as well.

"Our travelers reported no physical damages," he said, adding that travelers of Hana Tour, according to internal rules, will be provided with 100,000 won's ($75) worth of accommodation support per night for every day they spend in the storm-hit area.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs official told Yonhap News that a total of about 3,000 Korean travelers had been stranded in Guam.

According to the official, although there are reported cases of power outages and destruction of property damages, there had been no major physical casualties caused by the super typhoon.

The official added it is currently possible for residents of the storm-hit area to move outside, and local diplomatic missions are in contact with the Guam Aviation Administration to figure out the exact number and situation of Korean tourists in Guam.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the super typhoon passed northwest of Guam 180 kilometers above sea level as of 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Typhoon Mawar was upgraded to a super typhoon on Thursday, which means that its wind strength had exceeded 240 kilometers per hour.

Mawar is expected to be recorded as the strongest typhoon in decades approaching Guam.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114