 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

[Herald 70th] Business circles envision diversified Korea-US alliance

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : May 25, 2023 - 16:06       Updated : May 25, 2023 - 16:32
Sohn Kyung-shik, chairman of the Korea Enterprises Federation (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)
Sohn Kyung-shik, chairman of the Korea Enterprises Federation (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

The rapid economic development of South Korea has created greater room for cooperation between Seoul and Washington, and such room will continue to grow in the years to come, representatives of business circles of the two countries said in a forum to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Korea-US alliance and the foundation of The Korea Herald and Herald Business.

Sohn Kyung-shik, chairman of the Korea Enterprises Federation, told the audience at "The ROK-US Alliance Plus" forum held at Shilla Seoul on Wednesday that the latest summit in April of President Yoon Suk Yeol and his US counterpart Joe Biden signaled the diversification of the bilateral alliance, as the both countries look beyond the goals of nuclear nonproliferation. The ROK refers to South Korea’s official name, the Republic of Korea.

Along with the joint Washington Declaration to expand nuclear consultations between the two allies, Yoon and Biden also agreed to bolster the economic and technological cooperation of the two countries. Such an alliance diversification will be critical to epitomizing the bilateral partnership, Sohn said.

"The Korea-US alliance focusing on the regional security in its nascent stage has been extended to foster a bilateral economic cooperation. Now anticipation is high for a technological alliance in the field of artificial intelligence and the space industry," Sohn said in a congratulatory speech.

Sohn added that cooperation will also be strengthened in the fields of semiconductor chips, secondary batteries and biopharmaceuticals, as Korean firms' advanced level of technology could help create jobs and nurture local economies in the US.

James Kim, chairman and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)
James Kim, chairman and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

James Kim, chairman and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea, echoed Kim in that the more diversified partnership between the two countries will strengthen ties that have been built over the past 70 years since the cease-fire of the 1950-53 Korean War.

"The US and Korea have such a rich history of cooperation based on trust, shared values and strategic interests. ... The economic partnership between the two countries have both diversified and deepened," Kim said in his speech.

"I've been in Korea now for 19 years. This is the best I've ever seen between the two countries."



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114