BTS 'is everywhere' for 10th anniversary

A poster for K-pop band BTS' 10th anniversary festival with the event's slogan, "BTS Presents Everywhere" (Big Hit Music)

K-pop superstar group BTS is throwing a city-wide festival for its 10th anniversary next month in collaboration with the Seoul city government, Big Hit Music announced Thursday.

Under the title "BTS Festa," the seven-member group has held a festival every year to mark its June 13 debut anniversary, but this is the first time the agency has teamed up with a city government for the annual festival.

"In celebration of the band's 10th anniversary, we're rolling out a special event in collaboration with Seoul city," Big Hit Music said in its statement, adding, "Various events will take place both online and on-site, painting Seoul purple."

According to Big Hit Music, this year's "BTS Festa" will take place under the slogan "BTS Presents Everywhere."

Major landmark points around the capital, including Sebitseom, Namsan Seoul Tower, Dongdaemun Plaza and the World Cup Bridge, will light up in BTS' signature purple color for two weeks starting June 12.

A variety of events and programs will be launched in Yeouido and other parts of the city for fans to enjoy and immerse themselves in.

The main event will take place on June 17 at Yeouido Hangang Park, the agency said. "The event will be a festival for not only BTS' fandom Army but all people to enjoy," it added.

The group also posted a trailer video for the celebration on its social media on Friday, unveiling the slogan "BTS Presents Everywhere." Big Hit Music explained the slogan conveys the messages that "BTS' presents are everywhere" and "BTS is everywhere."

More updates on the schedules will follow, the agency added.