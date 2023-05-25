 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Entertainment

BTS 'is everywhere' for 10th anniversary

Lighting event will paint Seoul purple; main event to take place in Yeouido on June 17

By Choi Ji-won
Published : May 25, 2023 - 14:22       Updated : May 25, 2023 - 14:22
A poster for K-pop band BTS' 10th anniversary festival with the event's slogan,
A poster for K-pop band BTS' 10th anniversary festival with the event's slogan, "BTS Presents Everywhere" (Big Hit Music)

K-pop superstar group BTS is throwing a city-wide festival for its 10th anniversary next month in collaboration with the Seoul city government, Big Hit Music announced Thursday.

Under the title "BTS Festa," the seven-member group has held a festival every year to mark its June 13 debut anniversary, but this is the first time the agency has teamed up with a city government for the annual festival.

"In celebration of the band's 10th anniversary, we're rolling out a special event in collaboration with Seoul city," Big Hit Music said in its statement, adding, "Various events will take place both online and on-site, painting Seoul purple."

According to Big Hit Music, this year's "BTS Festa" will take place under the slogan "BTS Presents Everywhere."

Major landmark points around the capital, including Sebitseom, Namsan Seoul Tower, Dongdaemun Plaza and the World Cup Bridge, will light up in BTS' signature purple color for two weeks starting June 12.

A variety of events and programs will be launched in Yeouido and other parts of the city for fans to enjoy and immerse themselves in.

The main event will take place on June 17 at Yeouido Hangang Park, the agency said. "The event will be a festival for not only BTS' fandom Army but all people to enjoy," it added.

The group also posted a trailer video for the celebration on its social media on Friday, unveiling the slogan "BTS Presents Everywhere." Big Hit Music explained the slogan conveys the messages that "BTS' presents are everywhere" and "BTS is everywhere."

More updates on the schedules will follow, the agency added.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114