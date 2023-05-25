Teacher sacked after 'past sex crime' comes to light

An elementary school teacher who was alleged to have been convicted of the sexual assault of a middle school student 13 years ago has been removed from his post, Gyeonggi Province’s Office of Education said Thursday.

Officials said the decision was made Wednesday, but that the teacher in question has been on a leave of absence since an anonymous online post pinpointed him as one of the 16 high school students who assaulted the underage girl in 2010.

The principal of the school -- located in Gyeonggi Province -- told local media that the teacher has been removed from classes and any activities involving students. He said the teacher denied the accusation, claiming that he has no connection to the case.