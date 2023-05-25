 Back To Top
National

Teacher sacked after 'past sex crime' comes to light

By Yoon Min-sik
Published : May 25, 2023 - 13:13       Updated : May 25, 2023 - 13:13

An elementary school teacher who was alleged to have been convicted of the sexual assault of a middle school student 13 years ago has been removed from his post, Gyeonggi Province’s Office of Education said Thursday.

Officials said the decision was made Wednesday, but that the teacher in question has been on a leave of absence since an anonymous online post pinpointed him as one of the 16 high school students who assaulted the underage girl in 2010.

The principal of the school -- located in Gyeonggi Province -- told local media that the teacher has been removed from classes and any activities involving students. He said the teacher denied the accusation, claiming that he has no connection to the case.

Gyeonggi Province's Office of Education (Yonhap)
Gyeonggi Province's Office of Education (Yonhap)

The 2010 group rape case belatedly sparked public outcry in 2012, when the penalties the offenders received became known --- one year of supervision by a probation officer and 40 hours of reformative education. The reason for the leniency was because the offenders were minors at the time of the crime and they had no previous criminal record.

The aforementioned internet post claimed that one of the perpetrators became a fireman while the other became a teacher at an elementary school, leading to a public outcry that forced the hands of education authorities.

The penalties the men received did not go on their respective criminal records, meaning that there is no way for a potential employer to know these men -- now in their early 30s -- are convicted sex offenders.



By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)
