National

Court rejects arrest warrant request for actor Yoo Ah-in over drug use

By Yonhap
Published : May 25, 2023 - 09:25       Updated : May 25, 2023 - 09:25
Actor Yoo Ah-in departs Seoul Mapo Police Station on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Actor Yoo Ah-in departs Seoul Mapo Police Station on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

A Seoul court has rejected an arrest warrant requested by police for actor Yoo Ah-in on charges of using five different illegal drugs, officials said Thursday.

The Seoul Central District Court made the decision Wednesday night, saying Yoo is unlikely to destroy evidence or flee as he is admitting to most of the drug charges and rejected the warrant request filed by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency last week.

Yoo is accused of illegally using five different drugs for nonmedical purposes since 2020: propofol, marijuana, cocaine, ketamine and zolpidem, an insomnia medication.

The court said Yoo is regretting smoking marijuana and has no previous record of drug crimes, while his use of cocaine is still a point of contention.

Following the court decision, Yoon left Seoul Mapo Police Station at 11:40 p.m. where he had been staying since the court hearing held earlier Wednesday.

"I respect and am grateful for the court's decision," Yoo told reporters. "I will sincerely follow the remaining proceedings and try to explain myself."

Yoon declined to talk about his alleged use of cocaine.

As he headed to a car, a 500-milliliter plastic water bottle flew and hit him on the back.

Before and after the court hearing Wednesday, Yoo said he "regrets" taking drugs and admits to "most of the suspicions."

Previously, the 37-year-old actor, whose legal name is Uhm Hong-sik, had reportedly denied the allegations during two rounds of police questioning. At the time, he had partially admitted to smoking marijuana but insisted the use of propofol, ketamine and others was for medical purposes. (Yonhap)

