 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

US working with allies to secure support for Ukraine: State Dept.

By Yonhap
Published : May 25, 2023 - 09:24       Updated : May 25, 2023 - 09:24
State Department Press Secretary Matthew Miller is seen speaking during a daily press briefing at the department in Washington on Wednesday. (US Department of State)
State Department Press Secretary Matthew Miller is seen speaking during a daily press briefing at the department in Washington on Wednesday. (US Department of State)

WASHINGTON -- The United States is working to secure support for the Ukrainian military from its allies and partners, a state department spokesperson said Wednesday.

Department Press Secretary Matthew Miller made the remark when asked about any ongoing discussions between Seoul and Washington about possible provision of South Korean-made ammunition to Ukraine.

"The United States has led a worldwide effort since before even the onset of this conflict to secure assistance from our partners and allies around the world to support the Ukrainian military and support the Ukrainian people in defending themselves," Miller told a daily press briefing.

South Korea's top national security adviser, Cho Tae-yong, said Wednesday that Seoul may consider providing munitions to Ukraine after reviewing conditions in the East European country.

Seoul has only provided humanitarian assistance to Ukraine so far, according to Seoul officials.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, however, earlier said that the country may be forced to consider providing more than humanitarian assistance if Russia launched massive attacks against innocent civilians in Ukraine.

Miller declined to comment on any ongoing dialogue with South Korea, saying, "As usual, we will keep the content and subject of private diplomatic conversations private." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114