 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Life&Style

Sculpture fair PLAS 2023 returns to Coex with 'New Dream'

By Park Yuna
Published : May 26, 2023 - 10:21       Updated : May 26, 2023 - 10:42

"Dream-Looking at" by Yang Tae-geun (PLAS 2023)

Plastic Art Seoul 2023, an art fair dedicated to sculptures and installation works, kicked off Thursday, strengthening PLAS' ties with other art fairs in Taiwan and Canada.

Ninety-six galleries including 11 galleries from overseas are participating at the 8th edition of the fair being held under the theme of “New Dream.” More than 800 artists’ works are on display during the four-day art fair that runs through Sunday at Coex in southern Seoul. PLAS recently entered into a three-way partnership with art fairs based in Taiwan and Canada, One Art Taipei and Art Vancouver International Art Fair, respectively. The three art fairs are to cooperate in the exchange of their homegrown galleries.

"Space2023" by Kim Jung-hee (PLAS 2023)

PLAS 2023 will feature a sculpture show of “New Dream,” bringing large-scale sculptures indoors, including award-winning artist Yang Tae-geun’s 1.7-meter bear sculpture titled “Dream-Looking at.” Another 1.4-meter sculpture of a bear, also by Yang, will be on display at the entrance to the art fair. Visitors are welcome to take a photograph with the sculpture.

The art fair aims to introduce sculptures to private collectors as well as companies that hope to decorate their outdoor spaces with art. The last edition of the art fair generated 9 billion won ($6.8 million) in sales, double from the previous fair, and was visited by 47,000 people, according to the organizer.

"How do you feel today?(translated)" by Ahn Mi-sun (8Street Gallery)

Among the participating art galleries is 8Street Gallery, which offers an intriguing array of exhibits featuring collaborations between painters and writers. The collaborative works introduce art in an easy and familiar way, with each painting accompanied by a text written by a guest writer expressing his or her feelings about the painting.

“It is the first time to collaborate with writers to present paintings at the art fair. Although many galleries, including us, aim to sell art at the art fair, I found it difficult to communicate with visitors when the purpose of art is actually about communicating with others,” Won Sang-ho, the gallery owner, told The Korea Herald.

“Choice” by Oh Gil-suk (8Street Gallery)
“Choice” by Oh Gil-suk (8Street Gallery)

The watercolor painting “Choice” by artist Oh Gil-suk of flowers growing along a wall is on display with writing by Yena: “A high-rise wall stands here after debris from ‘break-off’ has stacked up layer by layer."

The art fair runs through Sunday at Coex in Seoul.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114