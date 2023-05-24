Robert Indiana’s iconic ‘LOVE’ sculpture in Seoul vandalized

A passerby looks at "LOVE (Blue faces Red Sides)" by Robert Indiana in Seoul, which was found damaged on Wednesday. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

American artist Robert Indiana’s iconic sculpture “LOVE” was recently found vandalized in central Seoul with “Zombra” graffitied with spray paint on the letter “V.” The sculpture, installed outside the headquarters of Daishin Securities in Jungu-gu, Seoul, is known as the one of a few such sculptures in South Korea.

The sculpture was found with the graffiti on Tuesday, according to the securities firm. “We are assuming the work was damaged on Monday. We reported the damage to the police and an investigation is underway to capture the suspect based on CCTV footage,” an official from the company told The Korea Herald on Wednesday.

The company will begin the procedure required to restore the work as early as this week, the official said.