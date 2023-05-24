 Back To Top
National

[H.eco Forum] Experts stress building healthy marine life for sustainable ocean

Oceans are a 'climate controller' and home to countless creatures, experts say

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : May 24, 2023 - 15:30       Updated : May 24, 2023 - 15:30
Ali Tabrizi, the director of Netflix documentary
Ali Tabrizi, the director of Netflix documentary "Seaspiracy" (2021), delivers speech during the H.eco Forum held at Shilla Seoul, Wednesday.

The ocean holds greater importance for the survival of humanity than people realize, environmental experts said, calling for people's active participation in building sustainable oceans with thriving ecosystems, at the H.eco Forum held in Seoul, Wednesday.

This year's forum was held under the theme, "Solution to the Environmental Crisis: Coexistence and Solidarity.”

Speakers during the first session of the forum focused on destruction and drastic shifts in the ocean environment and marine life, stressing the significance transformations in the seas have as causes of climate change.

Prior to the official session, US former Vice President Al Gore, who is also a well-regarded environmentalist, made a special appearance and delivered a speech, drawing an impassioned response from the audience.

The first speaker, Ali Tabrizi, the director of groundbreaking Netflix documentary “Seaspiracy” (2021), shared his thoughts and journey as an environmental documentary filmmaker, under the talk title, “How to Save the Ocean.”

Shedding light on the extreme situation that the ocean has confronted -- 90 percent of the large fish in the seas have disappeared in the past 50 years and 70 percent of the world’s wildlife population has vanished – Tabrizi urged changes, stressing that small actions matter.

“(The major social changes in history have) always started with just one passionate person or a few passionate people willing to break forth," he said.

“How many of us believe that the ocean has an endless fish supply and that we need to eat fish on a regular basis to consume omega-3 for our brain? These false beliefs are a kind of software that runs our lives,” said the director, pointing out several beliefs that justify excessive consumption by humans.

Tabrizi suggested three major changes to save both the ocean and humanity: Shift to a plant-based diet, stop subsidizing the fishing industry and protect 30 percent of the ocean from fishing by 2030.

“Saving the ocean is not a complicated matter. We just have to leave it alone,” said Tabrizi.

Nam Sung-hyun, a professor in the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Seoul National University, delivers speech during the H.eco Forum held at Shilla Seoul, Wednesday.
Nam Sung-hyun, a professor in the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Seoul National University, delivers speech during the H.eco Forum held at Shilla Seoul, Wednesday.

Nam Sung-hyun, a professor in the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Seoul National University, participating in the H. eco Forum for the second consecutive year, emphasized the importance of oceanic science to diagnosing marine environmental crises.

"More than half of the oxygen we breathe comes from the ocean. The oceans are also called ‘climate controllers,’ which shows the essential position they take in the problem of the climate crisis." Nam stressed that the climate crisis and global warming cannot solved without knowing about the sea.

Nam explained that 93.4 percent of the heat absorbed due to the greenhouse effect goes into the ocean. "This is as much energy as four atomic bombs exploding per second," he added, stressing that changes in the sea temperatures will ultimately affect the entire circulation cycle of water.

“We're going to experience an abnormal climate like nothing we've ever experienced, such as extreme droughts and heavy downpours in unexpected locations," said Nam.

"To maintain the ocean we desire, we must understand the sea well. We will not seek to destroy objects that we understand and know well," added Nam.

The third year of the Herald Eco Forum was hosted by Herald Corp., which publishes The Korea Herald and Herald Business, at the Shilla Seoul.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
