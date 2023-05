Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASM held a groundbreaking ceremony for its second Korean manufacturing research innovation center, which will consist of an additional production line and expanded research and development facilities, in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday. ASM President and CEO Benjamin Loh (eighth from left), ASM Korea CEO Kim Yong-gil (first from right) and Pauline Van der Meer Mohr (sixth from left), ASM's supervisory board chair, attended the event.

