Two skateboarders crash into truck in Itaewon

On Saturday evening, two people of foreign nationality collided with a truck while riding skateboards down Gyeongnidan-gil in Itaewon-dong, Seoul.

A video clip recorded by their friend and uploaded online shows the two skateboarding the opposite way down a sloped one-way street marked "no entry," and crashing into a truck approaching from the other side.

"Neither the skateboarders nor the truck driver suffered serious injuries," stated police who were called to the scene.

"Since they don't wish to pursue legal action, we will not officially file a case for the accident," the police added.

While South Korea's Road Traffic Act allows non-motorized vehicles such as bicycles and skateboards on roads, it emphasizes that riders must drive their vehicles in manners and at speeds that do not endanger others on the road.