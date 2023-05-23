[Survive & Thrive] Getting around at night

Seoul wouldn’t be famous for its lively nightlife scene if getting back home after a night out were a major challenge.

Recognizing the need of a public that is socially active at night, South Korea’s public transport operates at least until around midnight, although one is strongly advised to check on the last vehicle reaching the desired destination from the point of departure.

Most major metropolitan areas have buses that operate well after midnight, but Seoul even has regularly dispatched intracity bus lines operating before the break of dawn. Nicknamed the "owl bus," 100 such buses operate across 14 routes covering most of the city.

The website for the Bus Information Service, so far only available in Korean, provides information on Seoul's bus system, including all routes, location tracking for each bus and the fastest route using public transportation.

More information about Seoul's transportation system in English can be found at https://english.seoul.go.kr/service/movement/public-transportation, operated by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Nighttime buses cost about 1,000 won (75 cents) more than regular ones -- fares for adults are 2,150 won by transit card or 2,250 won by cash -- but are still much less than taxis, which charge extra between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. the next day.