Posco sweeps medals at Stainless Steel Awards

South Korean steel giant Posco said Tuesday it has won three medals for new stainless technologies at the Stainless Steel Industry Awards held by Worldstainless, a non-profit international association, earlier this month in Brussels.

The company touted the latest feat as yet another recognition of its technical prowess following its gold medal win at the same awards last year.

This year Posco was the only company to win all three medals -- gold, silver and bronze -- in the new stainless technology category.

Established in 1996, Worldstainless is an international association that discusses and exchanges information on challenges and industry trends in the global stainless steel market.

Posco won a gold medal for its high-strength 430 DP (Dual Phase) stainless steel used for large premium home appliances; a silver medal for its non-magnetic and high-strength austenitic stainless steel with 316HN (High Nitrogen) for mobile devices; and a bronze medal for its low-cost brazing filler metal for stainless steel mainly used for air-conditioning refrigerant piping.

The 430 DP steel is a material co-developed with Samsung Electronics that has enhanced strength by 50 percent despite a 20 percent decrease in thickness. As it withstands harsh dents and scratches, the material is expected to be supplied for exterior use of high-end appliances, such as for the doors of a premium refrigerator, within the year.

Starting with the latest collaboration, Posco said it plans to extend its partnership with Samsung in developing high-performance and eco-friendly materials that also contribute to reducing carbon emissions.

The silver award-winning 316HN steel aims to prevent camera malfunctions in mobile devices by shielding electromagnetic waves being emitted from the attached sensors. Wider adoption of the steel is expected for high-end smartphones with upgraded cameras and in foldable phones.

The bronze-winning low-cost brazing filler metal uses more copper but less silver, reducing costs by more than 80 percent.

“The latest feat is an outcome of our prompt response to market demands and close cooperation between our research center and the steel mill,” said Posco’s marketing chief of stainless steel, Lee Kyung-jin.