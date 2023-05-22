Dongsuh opens pop-up store for Oreo's 111th birthday

South Korean food and beverage manufacturer Dongsuh Foods announced Monday it will operate an Oreo pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, until June 18 to mark Oreo Day on May 25.

Commemorating Oreo’s 111th anniversary since its launch in 1912, the pop-up store is designed to give consumers a different experience of the brand, celebrating the achievement of becoming the world's No. 1 cookie.

The pop-up store consists of a total of three spaces: the Welcome Zone, the Connect Zone and the Play Zone. A large Oreo photo zone and a message wall celebrating Oreo's 111th birthday can be seen at the entrance.

The Connect Zone offers a variety of games for visitors of all ages, including giant Oreo Jenga, Oreo mini golf and an Oreo bounce house, while Oreo merchandise such as key rings and reusable cups are also available.

In the Play Zone, visitors can enjoy other hands-on experiences such as the "Making My Own Oreo" corner, a large ball pool with LED decorations and a photo booth. After participating in the stamp event held in each zone, Oreo cookies will be handed out as prizes.

"This pop-up store contains Oreo's brand identity, the world's most beloved cookie, and symbol of pleasure, for more than 100 years,” Dongsuh Foods's marketing manager Lee Soo-ah said.

“I hope visitors make happy memories with their family and friends at the Oreo pop-up store full of various experience programs."