Hanwha Aerospace has unveiled its new uniform with two new emblems that show the Korean company's passion for space. The company said the emblems also represent hope for a successful result in Nuri rocket's upcoming launch set for Wednesday. The circular and shield-shaped emblems were created by Song Ja-in, a Korean designer who headed the costume designs for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com