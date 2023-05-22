Woman booked for exchanging counterfeit US dollars

A woman in her 20s has been booked on counterfeiting charges for exchanging fake $100 bills at a bank in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, police said Monday.

The suspect exchanged 30 $100 bills at a bank in Gimpo on Friday, according to Gimpo police. The bank reported the woman to the police after realizing that the notes were counterfeit.

The suspect is reported to have told police that the counterfeit notes were movie props her family had bought, and that she had taken them to the bank by mistake.

Police are investigating the route through which the woman and her family obtained the counterfeit notes.

According to Article 208 of the Criminal Act, those who attempt to obtain any counterfeit currency for use may face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 15 million won ($11,400).