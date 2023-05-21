[Photo News] Pony-inspired N Vision 74

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun (center) stands next to the N Vision 74 hydrogen hybrid electric vehicle, inspired by the carmaker’s first-ever car model, the Pony coupe, at the prestigious Concorso d’ Eleganza Villa d’Este classic car show held in Lake Como, Italy, Saturday. During the annual event, the carmaker unveiled its recently revived Pony Coupe Concept 49 years after the car made its debut in 1974 at the Turin Motor Show. The N Vision 74 is a test car adopting Hyundai’s high-performance N Brand technology. (Hyundai Motor Group)