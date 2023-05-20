 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon pledges $24m donation to epidemic coalition

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : May 20, 2023 - 19:05       Updated : May 20, 2023 - 19:07
President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the expanded session of the G7 Summit held at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the expanded session of the G7 Summit held at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged $24 million to a coalition combating epidemics and double its provision of grain through the UN World Food Program during an expanded meeting of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Saturday.

Yoon pledged the new donation to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to strengthen global health care systems. The coalition was created at the 2007 Davos Forum as a public-private joint venture whose backers included the Norwegian government and the Bill Gates Foundation. The goal was to fund $3.5 billion by 2026.

During the inaugural session focused on food, health, development and gender, Yoon expressed South Korea's commitment to participating in the global effort to eradicate disease, while also emphasizing the need to bolster assistance for nations grappling with food crises, according to the presidential office.

"We have decided to double our support through the United Nations World Food Program, raising the nation’s annual assistance from 50,000 tons (of grain) to 100,000 tons,” Yoon said, adding Korea would expand the emergency rice reserve for the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve, or APTERR.

APTERR is a public stockpiling system that contracts and stores rice in advance to sell, lend or provide for free in case of emergencies.

In the long term, South Korea will promote the K-Rice Belt establishment project to support food production in poor countries, Yoon said. This is a program that improves the overall food value chain in seven African countries: Senegal, Gambia, Guinea, Ghana, Cameroon, Uganda and Kenya.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114