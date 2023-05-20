Yoon, Modi agree to strengthen cooperation in defense at summit

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who visits Japan to attend the G7 summit, shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Korea-India summit held at a hotel in Hiroshima on Saturday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to develop cooperation in the defense industry, including the K-9 self-propelled howitzer, and advanced technologies in digital, biohealth and space areas during a bilateral summit held on the sidelines of the G7 summit, according to the Korean presidential office on Saturday.

On the second day of his visit to Japan, President Yoon met with Prime Minister Modi at a hotel in downtown Hiroshima around 10:30 a.m. This summit marks the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the two nations that commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year.

At the summit, the two leaders decided to advance the Korea-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which took effect in 2010, further expand trade between the two countries and explore new areas of cooperation, Yoon’s spokesperson Lee Do-hoon told reporters in Hiroshima.

Yoon expressed his gratitude for Modi's attendance at the second Democracy Summit co-hosted by Korea and the United States in March. He urged the leader of India, which "share democratic values," to address regional and global issues together in solidarity.

Modi agreed and asked Yoon to enhance strategic communication and cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders concurred on the significance of establishing a strong framework for cooperation based on democratic solidarity. They expressed their shared commitment to promoting regional peace and stability, in alignment with South Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy and India's Act East Policy, as stated by Lee.

They also agreed to support the development of the Global South, which primarily comprises emerging and developing countries located in the southern hemisphere.

According to Lee, Yoon requested Modi's attention to ensure the application of fair and reasonable tariff standards for Korean companies operating in India.