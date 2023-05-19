White ants found in Seoul identified as drywood termites

One user uploaded a post on Wednesday that dozens of unidentified inspect was found at their residence. (Screenshot captured from the online community)

A white ant species found in downtown Seoul has been identified as an "exotic species" that feeds on dry wood and causes significant damage to wooden structures around the world, South Korea's Ministry of Environment said Friday.

The ministry weighed in after an online post on Wednesday claimed that a rare white ant species had been discovered at a residence in Seoul.

The National Institute of Biological Resources and the National Institute of Ecology was unable to confirm the ants' entry route, however.

The white ants have been identified as Cryptotermes, a genus of termites in the family Kalotermitidae. Cryptotermes termites are commonly known as drywood termites, as they thrive in hard and dry wood, often found within homes.

Although the white ants are generally harmless to humans, they can cause significant damage to property. The destructive pests can cause structural damage, able to chew through support beams and floors, especially those that have high moisture content. They also move in large groups underground and look for damp wood as a source of nutrition.

The National Institute of Biological Resources and Gyeongsang National University are conducting additional genetic analyses and will submit a final report on its findings after around one week.

The authorities began an investigation into the case on Thursday. Pictures uploaded by one user on an online community site showed dozens of unidentified insects at their residence in Nonhyeon-dong, southern Seoul.

The Environment Ministry said it implemented emergency pest control measures in response to the situation on Thursday and Friday.

This is not the first time white ants have been found in the country.

Termites were spotted in 2019 at Bukchon Hanok Village in central Seoul, where many homes are traditional Korean houses built almost entirely out of wood. Many of the buildings were damaged.

Kalotermitidae is a family of termites mostly found in warm regions and places with arid environments. Those termites are non-native to Korea, but a Japanese termite species -- Reticulitermes kanmonensis Takematsu and Reticulitermes speretus Kolbe -- inhabit areas near the Geum River.