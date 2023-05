NIS believes Seoul restaurant was covert Chinese police station: lawmaker

South Korean intelligence authorities believe a Chinese restaurant in Seoul’s central Songpa secretly served as an overseas police station for China, according to a lawmaker.

Speaking anonymously to The Korea Herald, the lawmaker who was briefed by the National Intelligence Service said the restaurant in Seoul “virtually functioned” as a secret police station for the Chinese government.

The NIS declined to comment on the lawmaker statement.

After the restaurant was pegged as a clandestine base for the Chinese overseas police in December last year, its owner held a press conference and denied the allegations.

Since then, Seoul authorities have been investigating the allegations and whether the presence of foreign police would be a violation of the immigration laws here.

According to a report by the nongovernmental organization Safeguard Defenders based in Spain, China is allegedly running more than 100 police stations overseas with the aim of forcibly repatriating Chinese nationals.

By Kim Arin ( arin@heraldcorp.com