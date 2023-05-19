30-year jail term confirmed for couple who starved toddler to death

The Supreme Court has confirmed a 30-year prison term for a couple who abused and starved the woman's 2-year-old to death, upholding a lower court ruling on the case, local media reported Friday.

The 22-year-old woman and her spouse, 29, were accused of neglecting the child and her 17-month-old brother from October of 2021 to March 2022, during which they did not provide sufficient nutrition to the children. The girl died in March 2022 due to severe malnutrition and brain hemorrhage.

During the time, the man -- the girl's stepfather -- discovered the child passed out on the ground after eating a dog's feces and its food, but did not help the girl. He was also found to have physically abused the victim when she went through garbage to look for food.