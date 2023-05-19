Detained soccer player 'denies charges, worried about family': agent

Soccer player Son Jun-ho, who has been detained by Chinese authorities on suspicion of bribery, denies the accusations against him, media here reported Friday, quoting the South Korean midfielder’s agent.

Son, 31-year-old midfielder playing for Chinese Super League’s Shandong Taishan, was taken into custody by public security authorities in China’s northeast Liaoning province last Friday on suspicion of accepting bribes. The details of the charges have not been unveiled as of now, but the Chinese Global Times reported that Son is the first foreign player to be detained in relation to an ongoing anti-corruption investigation of Chinese Football Association figures.

Shandong’s former manager Hao Wei is also being investigated for allegations of match-fixing, according to Chinese reports, along with a number of players and soccer personnel.

Local Nocut News reported that Son’s agent said the player is denying bribery charges or any connection to the match-rigging allegations. According to the agent, Son remains calm but is worried about his family, particularly his children who were present when he was arrested at the airport in Shanghai last week.