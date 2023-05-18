[Today’s K-pop] Ex-NU’EST Ren to go solo next month: report

(Credit: Big Planet Made Entertainment)

Ren, formerly of NU’EST, will bring out his first solo album next month, according to a local media report on Thursday. Agency Big Planet Made Entertainment confirmed the news following the report. He debuted in 2012 as a member of the boy band, which disbanded last year, and has dropped a series of solo songs including “Loco” from last year as well as “Paradise” and “Rocket Rocket,” but it will be his first full-fledged effort as a solo musician. The performer has been building up his career also in musicals, starring in a number of pieces such as “Hedwig” and “The Three Musketeers.” In November last year, he marked the tenth anniversary of his debut with a solo fan concert in Korea and Japan. He is set to appear in the drama “I Have Waited a Long Time for You” which will air in July. Kim Wooseok to tour Asia for fan concerts

Singer and actor Kim Wooseok will greet fans in five cities across Asia, announced agency TOP Media on Thursday. Starting in Seoul on May 27, he will visit Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Tokyo next month, before heading to Taipei and Bangkok, Thailand, in July, under the title “The Siren.” Kim was part of project group X1, as the second finalist of audition program “ProduceX101,” and struck out on his own in April 2020. He released fourth EP “Blank Page” last month. He also starred as a male lead in six-part drama “Finland Papa” that aired the first episode last month. Ive to roll out vinyl version of 1st full album

Ive will release a vinyl edition of its first studio album “I’ve Ive,” according to agency Starship Entertainment on Thursday. The LP came out on April 10 and sold over 1.1 million copies in the first week, becoming its second million-selling album after third EP “After Like.” Focus tracks “I Am” and “Kitsch” swept all major music charts at home and earned the group nine trophies combined on television music chart shows. Both songs are staying on Billboard’s Global 200 for fifth and sixth week, respectively. “Kitsch” was released in advance of the full release of the album. Meanwhile, the quintet will drop its first album in Japan “Wave” on May 31. DKZ’s Jonghyeong, Mingyu to form duo unit

