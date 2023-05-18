Seoul in purple: city gears up to celebrate BTS' 10th anniversary

K-pop band BTS performs at its "Yet To Come" concert held in Busan in October 2022. (Big Hit Music)

Seoul is set to be covered in purple in celebration of K-pop superband BTS' 10th anniversary next month.

Local media outlets on Thursday reported that Hybe, the band's agency, is preparing events in collaboration with the Seoul city government ahead of the septet's 10th anniversary on June 13.

According to reports, landmark spots around the capital will be decorated as "Army Road," taking its name from the band's official fan community, Army, where fans can celebrate the anniversary on-site.

BTS has annually celebrated its big day with a string of events held over the days leading up to the anniversary under the title, "BTS Festa."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the events were moved online, held in the form of virtual concerts, fan meetings and video content for fans globally.

The upcoming citywide festival is expected to take place in a similar form as the group's "The City" project, which took place in Las Vegas in March 2022 and in Busan in October.

In celebration of BTS' concerts in different areas, Hybe had teamed up with respective regional governments to turn each city into an expansive and immersive playground for visitors attending their gigs.

Hybe told The Korea Herald that it is still in talks with Seoul city about the event, adding, "We will make an announcement when the plan is finalized."

BTS -- consisting of members Jin, RM, V, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook -- is currently on a group hiatus.

During last year's "BTS Festa," the bandmates posted a YouTube video of themselves having a dinner party together and announced their big plan to halt group activities so that the members could focus on their individual careers and lives.

This year will mark the first time the group is celebrating its anniversary amid a break, with some of the members -- Jin and J-Hope -- currently conscripted in the military.

Hybe had announced earlier that BTS is releasing an autobiography spanning the group's decade-long story in celebration of this year's anniversary. Titled "Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS," the book is written by music critic Kang Myeong-seok and will come out on July 9.