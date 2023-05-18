Tim Hortons coming to Korea this year

Canadian multinational coffeehouse Tim Hortons is opening its first outlet in South Korea this year, according to industry sources on Thursday.

Known for its 60-year history and Canadian heritage, Tim Hortons has some 5,600 locations in 15 countries, including the US, Spain, Mexico and Thailand.

It is also an affiliate under Restaurant Brands International, one of the world’s largest quick-service restaurant companies that also runs other fast food chains Burger King and Popeyes.

Tim Hortons’ first Korean store will be run by BKR, the company that runs Burger King in Korea. The exact date of the store opening was not revealed immediately.

David Shear, president international of Restaurant Brands International, said, “We are ready to meet our Korean customers for the first time this year. We will strive to contribute to Korean society with our signature menu options and service culture.”