 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Entertainment

[Herald Interview] Kim Woo-bin talks about right to be happy, loved

By Kim Da-sol
Published : May 18, 2023 - 13:52       Updated : May 18, 2023 - 13:52
Kim Woo-bin (Netflix)
Kim Woo-bin (Netflix)

Netflix's dystopian drama “Black Knight” is actor Kim Woo-bin’s third project since he returned to acting in 2022 after being diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer and ceasing all activities in 2017.

It was director Jo Ui-seok who, having filmed the 2016 action flick “Master” with Kim, led the actor to star in his first-ever Netflix project. The two reportedly exchanged ideas during the planning stage for “Black Knight.”

“I was thinking about taking a bit of a break after shooting the 2022 sci-fi film, “Alienoid,” and the 2022 drama, “Our Blues," (when) Director Jo told me about this project. I simply became interested to see how the story would unfold,” Kim told The Korea Herald in an interview on Wednesday.

“I try to choose a project by looking at it from the audience’s point of view. The priority is whether the story is interesting, then I look into whether I agree with the overall storyline, and then the casts and the characters,” he added.

“Black Knight,” which is set in a post-apocalyptic era of Earth in 2071, centers on the story of a refugee-turned-legendary deliveryman and knight called 5-8 (Kim). Filming for the drama involved a lot of action scenes.

“Although I had completely recovered from cancer when I shot this project, I did worry whether I'd be able to do it without getting hurt. Many of the staff and action actors helped me,” he said.

Kim, who actively communicates with his fans on his Instagram, uploaded several posts appreciating his fellow actors and staff from “Black Knight,” writing out each of their names to show his gratitude.

“Without their help, this project could have not been successful. I wanted to remember them, but also wanted others to remember those young actors who receive relatively less attention. I would say that I was giving a hint to those who want to know more about the actors,” Kim said.

Kim also had some help from sophisticated computer graphics, which supported his acting.

“Director Jo cautiously asked me whether I could act out a smoking scene using CGI. So I did act using a real cigarette but the smoke was a computer-generated image. It was an interesting but challenging experience for me because I had to act as if the cigarette smoke was hurting my eyes and frown,” said Kim.

For Kim, “Black Knight” is a project that made him think more about how to appreciate life.

“The story of 5-8, who was once an abandoned refugee but becomes someone who helps others to notice how important they are as individuals, was a meaningful message itself. I want everyone who watches this drama to know how valuable they are,” Kim said.

“I know that not all of us are put into the same situation. But I think we’re all born to be loved and have the right to be happy.”

The Netflix series “Black Knight” was released on May 12.

Kim Woo-bin stars as 5-8 in
Kim Woo-bin stars as 5-8 in "Black Knight" (Netflix)
Kim Woo-bin stars as 5-8 in
Kim Woo-bin stars as 5-8 in "Black Knight" (Netflix)


By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114