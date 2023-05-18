Formna to launch BTS-themed sandals

The Formna, a South Korean online retailer, announced Thursday it is launching the 2023 BTS Permission to Dance Spring Sandals in July through an official licensing agreement with Hybe, the K-pop agency behind the global sensation.

According to the Formna, the BTS-themed sandals, in both black and white versions, will be produced in collaboration with Noitavonni, a Korean shoemaker specializing in health care shoes. The company’s air cushion patents have gained approval from the US Food and Drug Agency.

The company added that the sandals will be sold in a limited quantity of 10,000 pairs for each design.

The Formna has also sold official BTS-licensed sandals for previous BTS megahits "Idol" and "Mic Drop."