 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

N. Korean satellite launch violates UN sanctions, will face consequences: State Dept.

By Yonhap
Published : May 18, 2023 - 10:11       Updated : May 18, 2023 - 10:11

Vedant Patel, deputy spokesperson for the Department of State, is seen speaking during a daily press briefing at the department in Washington on Thursday in this captured image. (DOS)
Vedant Patel, deputy spokesperson for the Department of State, is seen speaking during a daily press briefing at the department in Washington on Thursday in this captured image. (DOS)

WASHINGTON -- North Korea's anticipated launch of a claimed satellite would violate multiple international sanctions that prohibit the use of any ballistic missile technology by the recalcitrant country, a state department spokesperson said Wednesday.

Vedant Patel, deputy spokesperson for the state department, also said the United States will take necessary steps to hold North Korea accountable should Pyongyang decide to go ahead with its planned launch.

"Any DPRK launch that uses ballistic missile technology would also include SLVs (space launch vehicles) used to launch a satellite into space and that would violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions," the department spokesperson told a daily press briefing when asked if the US has detected any indications of an imminent launch.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.

North Korea's state media reported Wednesday that leader Kim Jong-un has inspected what the country claims to be a military reconnaissance satellite and given the green light for its next action plan, adding the satellite is now ready to be mounted on a rocket.

"We had been very clear that we urge the DPRK to refrain from further threatening activity and call on Pyongyang to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy," said Patel.

"We have also been very clear about our unwavering commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, as well as seeking dialogue with Pyongyang without preconditions," he added.

The department spokesperson said the US will work to hold North Korea accountable, insisting that the country has a number of tools to do so at its disposal.

"In terms of actions, we, of course, continue to have number of tools at our disposal to hold the DPRK accountable. You have seen us to take those steps and we will continue to do so," he told the briefing. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114